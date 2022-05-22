Advertisement

Cool temps continue with midweek rain chances

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another chilly night is in store for the region with temperatures in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm out of the south at 3-8 mph. Areas of patchy frost are possible once again.

Late week warm up
Late week warm up(KTTC)

A quiet and dry Monday is in store for the start of the new week, along with seasonably cool temperatures in the low 60s. More clouds than sun are expected throughout the day with calm southeast winds.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with chilly temperatures in the mid-50s.

Rain Chances this Week
Rain Chances this Week(KTTC)

Seasonably cool weather lasts for one more day on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Warmer, more seasonal weather in the 70s returns to the region for the late week and start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast
Sarah's 7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

