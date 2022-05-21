Walz and Flanangan endorsed at MN DFL Convention

Peggy Flanagan, Tim Walz, and Julie Blaha (KTTC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and State Auditor, Julie Baha were endorsed at the DFL state convention.

The convention is held at the Mayo Civic Center. There will be approximately 1200 delegates throughout the weekend voting to endorse the incumbent candidates.

Pastor Andre Crockett of Vision Church gave an opening prayer.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton gave opening remarks.

“I’m proud of our community. I’m thrilled that you’re here,” she said.

KTTC spoke to delegates about what they hope to get out of the convention.

“I’m listening to hear them talk about supporting public education and funding it. Funding it to the point where the kids will get the services that they need. That’s the most important part,” said Angel Morales, a delegate.

“It’s always good to be with people who are of like-minded. You know that they stand for the things we stand for. They stand for working families, they stand for access to healthcare, and affordable housing and daycare, and paid family leave and for education,” said Mary Hinnenkamp, a delegate.

“We want to spread the good things that the DFL is doing in rural Minnesota. Whether it’s for family farmers, for new farmers, for rural communities, for people that need health care,” said Theresa Keazeny, delegate, and Minnesota DFL Rural Caucus Chair.

“I’ve been putting myself out as Uncle Sam for several years. Because we have been losing our democracy, the democracy we fought for,” said Clarence Richard, DFL Veterans Caucus.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also spoke at the convention to give her support to the candidates. She also hopes the state senate can become majority Democrat as well.

On Saturday, Secretary of State, Steve Simon, and Attorney General, Keith Ellison will be endorsed.

The last day of the convention is Sunday.

