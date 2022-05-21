Advertisement

Rochester Citywide Garage Sale continues

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 70 Rochester homes will be full of bargain hunters and thrifters this weekend.

Friday through Sunday, Rochester’s Citywide Garage Sale returns. With dozens of households participating in the tradition, organizers put together a map. Registered homes also shared what they’ll be selling. To learn more information, click here.

Sunday is the last day to catch a sale.

