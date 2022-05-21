New sculpture unveiled at 12th annual Art on The Ave

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some new art work is hitting the streets of Rochester’s Art District.

Saturday was the 12th annual Art on the Ave in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. More than 50 art and food vendors set up booths along 5th Ave. SE for community members to stop by.

Every year, the Art District adds a new piece to its sculpture tour.

This year, a Rochester artist was chosen to create a piece for the tour. The piece is named “Mother and Child”, and symbolizes rebirth and recreation which was the theme of this year’s Art on the Ave.

“Art itself is a really great stimulant thing for people. It really just wakes people up. It gives them the ability to enjoy life and it’s just something to look forward to. Art is just one of those things in our city that we need to embrace to really bring us together as a community,” sculpture artist Karl Friedrich said.

“Mother and Child” is the 18th sculpture added to the sculpture tour.

