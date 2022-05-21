Advertisement

Leadership Greater Rochester debuts “Thrive Outside”

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The slightly chillier weather Saturday was fitting for the reveal of Rochester’s “Thrive Outside” winter activities trailer.

Community members gathered at RCTC this afternoon alongside members of this year’s Leadership Greater Rochester class. LGR is a part of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

The class handed off this year’s project, the Thrive Outside trailer, to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to run.

The trailer is packed full of winter items, like a fire pit, snowshoes and sleds that anyone or any individual or group in the community can reserve for free.

It’s all in an effort to support mental health and community connectedness in the winter months.

“Our vision is to promote the social, mental and physical health of underserved communities in Rochester by providing resources for outdoor winter activities and thus the Thrive Outside winter activities trailer was born,” LGR cohort member Aaron Evans said.

When the weather cools down, you’ll be able to reserve it from the Rochester Parks and Rec website.

