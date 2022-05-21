Authorities release victim’s name in deadly Kellogg crash

NEAR KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities say 78-year-old James Gander, of Kellogg, was killed in a two vehicle crash Friday night, just south of Kellogg.

Gander collided with a pick up truck at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42. A 19-year-old female, of Welch, was behind the wheel of the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Wabasha Hospital by ambulance, where Gander later died.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the female has minor injuries.

Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff Department, Wabasha Fire, Wabasha Ambulance and MNDOT all responded to the scene.

