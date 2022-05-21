Advertisement

Authorities release victim’s name in deadly Kellogg crash

Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg(KTTC)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities say 78-year-old James Gander, of Kellogg, was killed in a two vehicle crash Friday night, just south of Kellogg.

Gander collided with a pick up truck at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42. A 19-year-old female, of Welch, was behind the wheel of the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Wabasha Hospital by ambulance, where Gander later died.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the female has minor injuries.

Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff Department, Wabasha Fire, Wabasha Ambulance and MNDOT all responded to the scene.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg is fatal (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg is fatal
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Gun Cop Lights
Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester
southern rochester
Several cars, roofs damaged from Thursday’s weather
Winona construction project
Damage in Winona from Thursday night storms

Latest News

Powwow
Native community hosts 5th annual graduation powwow
Art on the Ave
New sculpture unveiled at 12th annual Art on The Ave
LGR Thrive Outside
Leadership Greater Rochester debuts “Thrive Outside”
Rochester
Rochester Citywide Garage Sale continues