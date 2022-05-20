Advertisement

Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg

Few details are known, but the crash involves a pickup truck and a car.
By Michael Oder
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – First responders are on the scene of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 61.

Few details are known, but the crash involves a pickup truck and a car. Minnesota state troopers confirm there were injuries, but specifics weren’t given at the scene. According to officials, the crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. Kellogg fire and EMS personnel are on scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

