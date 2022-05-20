Advertisement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s cancer free while speaking at MN DFL convention

(Ting Shen | Ting Shen/Pool via AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke at the 2022 Minnesota DFL convention in Rochester Friday where she made several announcements, including that she is now cancer free.

The senator spoke about how she is cancer free after battling breast cancer for several months. Since her diagnosis, she been working on legislation to improve awareness and access to preventative cancer care.

She also encouraged voters to reelect, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected
Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m.
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reported across the area
southern rochester
Several cars, roofs damaged from Thursday’s weather
Handcuffs
Wanted man arrested after fleeing police on foot
Tornado watch in place until 10pm
Another round of strong storms tonight

Latest News

Homer mudslide, Darian Leddy reports
Homer mudslide
Thursday night storms cause minor damage & mudslides
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
Two vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Kellogg
1200 Delegates Attend Convention
MN DFL Convention in Rochester