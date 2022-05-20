Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating an early morning shooting.

According to RPD, it received multiple calls from residents that heard shots fired in NW Rochester.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Pines Condominium, which is located at 29th Place NW.

Pines Condominiums shooting (KTTC)

Investigators founds found 11 shell casings at the scene.

No one was hurt, and officers saw no damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.