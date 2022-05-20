Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in NW Rochester

Gun Cop Lights
Gun Cop Lights(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating an early morning shooting.

According to RPD, it received multiple calls from residents that heard shots fired in NW Rochester.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the Pines Condominium, which is located at 29th Place NW.

Pines Condominiums shooting
Pines Condominiums shooting(KTTC)

Investigators founds found 11 shell casings at the scene.

No one was hurt, and officers saw no damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD.

