Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science celebrates newest graduates this weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is celebrating the next generation of physicians and scientists this weekend.

On Sunday, 41 new physicians will graduate from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine and Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Bio-medical Sciences and be able to call themselves Mayo Clinic alumni.

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science reports that six students will receive both medical and doctoral degrees and 30 biomedical scientists will receive doctoral degrees.

Graduation ceremony from 2021
Graduation ceremony from 2021(KTTC)

There will also be 28 students receiving master’s degrees.

Soon-to-be graduates Adam Howard and Justin Maroun say the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on their learning, allowing them to think more critically and how to better our healthcare system.

“Having done both degrees, it’s been a long eight years and being involved with patient care is very exciting,” Maroun said. “But I think July 1, starting residency to actually be the physician, to be the patient’s doctor, rather than the student who’s kind of shadowing along, is going to be very exciting.”

“March 18 marked 10 years from my first college course,” Howard said. “As a high school dropout from a difficult background, and after having studied social determinants of health and how those kinds of backgrounds tend to effect people in adult life, I feel very grateful.”

Both graduates say they couldn’t have made it without the help and support of their mentors, teachers, spouses and families.

Howard is heading to Duke University for a psychiatry residency and Maroun is staying at Mayo Clinic to begin his general surgical residency.

