Local roofers busy after several hail storms, what homeowners should expect

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recent back-to-back hail storms are leaving many homeowners in need of repairs to the roof and siding of their homes.

Residents should be prepared to wait a few extra weeks, due to a backlog of work from the Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak.

Kane Klein, co-owner of Gary Kline Roofing, has been in the roofing business for more than 30 years and says this year in particular has been busier than normal.

Following a large hail event, like some areas had Thursday night, homeowners should look for cracks in siding, dents in downspouts and gutters, and even divots in your wooden decks.

Roofer on a customers roof (KTTC)

Those can be indicators that your roof may also have damage too without even getting on the roof.

Local roofing companies are asking everyone to be patient.

Kline said most companies are about two to three months out, normally it’s around just one month.

“Definitely from the wind storm that happened December 15th,” Kline said. “Then that really didn’t get underway for repair stuff until April, when the snow was gone. And now with two to three hail storms, even getting somebody to come look at it, for our company, you’re at least two weeks out just to have me come look at the damage.”

Kline says the damage from recent storms around our area isn’t too serious, so there’s no need to panic. Your roof will still do it’s job until it can be repaired or replaced.

He suggests contacting your local roofer or contractor if you have any questions and for a free estimate.

Kline also wants to remind homeowners to be cautious of the people who go door-to-door looking for possible damage.

