Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In an exclusive KTTC interview, Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, is defending herself amidst allegations from his family that she hasn’t come through on a promise to pay back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments.

Jennifer Carnahan says it’s a political stunt as she is running to replace her husband in Congress.

We invited Carnahan to our studios Thursday afternoon to give the lawsuit a little more context. Two lawsuits filed this week by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister allege they helped pay for cancer treatments he received at Envita Medical Centers in Arizona.

“Jim asked for our help, for my financial help, for his family’s financial help and support. We did so willingly. I stepped up willingly; there never was a conversation that I needed to be paid back. I said, what can I do to help you (Jim), to give you hope and give you these treatments?” Carnahan said.

Carnahan says Hagedorn left his retirement account to his family which she says was more than $80,000 and was the reimbursement for the medical expenses incurred in Arizona.

Carnahan says she’s waiting for the probate process to run its course.

