Damage in Winona from Thursday night storms

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong winds and heavy rain swept across SE Minnesota Thursday leaving damage along the way.

KTTC sent crews out Friday morning to report on some of the damage seen in the area. One city that took a harder hit from the storms is Winona.

There is a major construction project going on at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43. A larger portion of the road alongside the intersection is torn up, revealing a lot of dirt and after the rain, a lot of mud. There is also a large puddle in the middle of the intersection.

Winona construction project (KTTC)

KTTC crews also reported seeing branches down, fences tipped over and high water levels on the Mississippi River on their way to Winona.

Early Friday morning cars were reported stuck in mud and water but when KTTC crews arrived, the cars were no longer stuck. Motorists should still continue to look out for mud and bodies of water when commuting.

