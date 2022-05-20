Cool temperatures stick around for awhile

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday was an active weather day with multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms bringing very large hail and heavy rainfall to the region. These storms all moved in a line over the same cities near I-90, causing some flooding issues last night. Rainfall totals in Winona and eastern Olmsted counties ranged from 1.5″ to nearly 4″ with lower totals west of Highway 52.

Rainfall totals from May 19-20 (KTTC)

Thankfully, we get a break from the rain over the weekend but with cool air surging in behind that cold front. Highs will be in the low 50s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. We’ll continue to gradually warm temperatures through the week until we’re back in the upper 60s by next Friday but overall a chilly week by late May standards. A chance for scattered showers on Tuesday possibly lingering into Wednesday morning.

7-day forecast 5/20/22 (KTTC)

With cool temperatures, this weekend comes the threat of some frosty mornings! We’re safe from the frost Friday night, but there’s the potential for frost development both Saturday and Sunday nights. If you have outdoor plants, bring them into your garage if possible, or cover them with sheets and blankets. Watering your plants before a frost can help keep the plant roots from freezing because wet soil holds more warmth than dry soil!

Frost possible both Saturday and Sunday nights. (KTTC)

