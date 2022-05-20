Breezy and cool today; after a cool weekend temps will gradually warm next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The severe weather threat is finally behind us today as the cold front that triggered the intense hail-producing thunderstorms in our area on Thursday has pushed through the Upper Mississippi Valley and on to the east. We’ll have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area until mid-morning. Clouds will slowly clear off in the midday hours with abundant sunshine in the afternoon working to warm our temperatures to the mid-60s. A brisk west breeze will become a bit gusty in the late afternoon, occasionally reaching 20 miles per hour, adding a slight chill to the air.

We'll have showers and a few thunderstorms this morning with sunshine and a cool breeze this afternoon. High temps will be in the 60s.

After some morning showers, we'll have sunshine in the afternoon with temps climbing into the 60s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the mid to late morning hours today.

Temperatures will slowly fall from the low 60s to the 50s in the evening hours with overnight temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will diminish after sunset.

A wave of low pressure will spread clouds across the region early Saturday morning with a few brief, light rain showers developing in the area for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a cool north breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

We'll have high temps in the 50s this weekend.

Sunday looks much brighter and cheerier as we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with light northwest winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

We'll have high temps in the 50s this weekend. A slow warming trend will bring more seasonal weather next week.

Temperatures next week will slowly warm to more seasonal levels. We’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s Monday before a storm system brings rain to the area Monday night and Tuesday with a few leftover showers hanging around for a portion of Wednesday. Sunshine will help temperatures climb into the low and then mid-70s late in the week for the holiday weekend that follows.

Temps will be cool this weekend, but there appears to be a gradual warming trend in the upcoming week.

Rainfall was plentiful in much of the area on Thursday. Mudslides were reported just south of Winona late in the evening.

