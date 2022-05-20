11th annual Art on the Ave to take over Slatterly Park neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Art on the Ave returns for an 11th year in Rochester’s Slatterly Park neighborhood this weekend.

This year’s theme is Re-Birth, Re-Create, Re-Focus, Re-Boot.

The spring art festival showcases local painters, glass blowers, jewelers, and musicians. Food and drink vendors will also be available for purchase. Locally designed T-shirts are available to buy.

Featured musicians include Clay Fulton, Bri Thompson, Amateur, and The Walking Beat.

It’s happening Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 800 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. If there is inclement weather, the event will take place on Sunday, May 22.

At 11 a.m., there will be a sculpture unveiling hand crafted by regional artist, Karl Friedrich. This will become the 18th public sculpture installed throughout the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Mayor Kim Norton will take part in that unveiling.

Art on the Ave, a non-profit arts organization, is a neighborhood initiative to promote the education of the arts, to revitalize Slatterly Park with progressive beautification projects, and to foster a conscientious community in Southeast downtown Rochester.

For more information about this event, click here.

