Advertisement

Wanted man arrested after fleeing police on foot

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police on foot Wednesday night.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), Marquist Holmes, 21, was at his mother’s house in the 2100 block of 18 1/2 Ave NW when he started damaging her property. His mother called police around 8:00 p.m. to report Holmes being disorderly.

Holmes left his mother’s house before police got there. Officers spotted him walking and told him to stop but he started to flee on foot.

RPD said Holmes was running through yards and jumping fences in attempt to flee police.

Officers caught up to him in the 2100 block of 18th St. NW, about a half mile away from his mother’s house. When told to put both hands up, Holmes kept one hand in his pocket and officers had to use taser on him.

Police called for an ambulance and after evaluation, he was cleared for jail.

Authorities later found a small amount of cocaine and a blue pill crushed up on Holmes. Police are getting investigating to determine what the blue pill is.

There was a warrant out for his arrest and he is facing charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime, Fleeing Officers on Foot and Obstructing Legal Process.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses
A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man celebrates 50 years of eating Big Macs every day

Latest News

Grant money
DMC launches $3M Main Street grant program
Rushford mom holding fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network
Rushford mom hosting fundraiser to benefit Children's Miracle Network
Rochester Art Center
Community invited to celebrate new Rochester mural
Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosts barbecue for Jewish Holiday Lag BaOmer