Advertisement

Threshold Arts to take over operations at Chateau Theater

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting, the council approved a three-year agreement with local non-profit Threshold Arts to run the Chateau Theater’s operations.

Threshold arts founding director, Naura Anderson, says her team will hit the ground running on this space.

“We’ve been working in the background, building a team and identifying partners who are gonna help us in a number of different ways and that’s everything from funding partners to staff,” said Anderson.

The hope is to have some minor renovations to the sound systems and staging done as soon as possible, and have the upgraded events center open in time for Thursdays Downtown. Destination Medical Center (DMC) gave Threshold Arts $250,000 from their private fund to help with the renovations.

“Lighting, electrical, sound systems. All of the things that make it easy for people to use,” said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

Anderson says a wide variety of events will take place in Chateau, anything from concerts and art shows to private events like weddings.

“There is such significance in the architecture, the design, the aesthetic of the space, and we’re not gonna touch any of that. We want to highlight and celebrate what the building is,” said Anderson.

“We expect local acts and regional acts and national acts, they’re gonna use it to make it available for people who want to book it for a wedding or a reception,” said Seeb.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Latest News

Rochester
Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosts barbecue for Jewish Holiday Lag BaOmer
Rochester American Legion
Marick’s Squad teams up with Steel Horse Militia to host fundraiser for Marick Mercer
Changes to Rochester Voting Locations
Changes at Four Rochester Voting Locations Ahead of Special Congressional Election
Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota says that the loss of Roe v. Wade would have a significant impact.
Sen. Tina Smith Critical of Companies Selling Cell Phone Location Data of People Who Visit Abortion Clinics