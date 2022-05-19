Threshold Arts to take over operations at Chateau Theater

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting, the council approved a three-year agreement with local non-profit Threshold Arts to run the Chateau Theater’s operations.

Threshold arts founding director, Naura Anderson, says her team will hit the ground running on this space.

“We’ve been working in the background, building a team and identifying partners who are gonna help us in a number of different ways and that’s everything from funding partners to staff,” said Anderson.

The hope is to have some minor renovations to the sound systems and staging done as soon as possible, and have the upgraded events center open in time for Thursdays Downtown. Destination Medical Center (DMC) gave Threshold Arts $250,000 from their private fund to help with the renovations.

“Lighting, electrical, sound systems. All of the things that make it easy for people to use,” said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

Anderson says a wide variety of events will take place in Chateau, anything from concerts and art shows to private events like weddings.

“There is such significance in the architecture, the design, the aesthetic of the space, and we’re not gonna touch any of that. We want to highlight and celebrate what the building is,” said Anderson.

“We expect local acts and regional acts and national acts, they’re gonna use it to make it available for people who want to book it for a wedding or a reception,” said Seeb.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.