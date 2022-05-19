Severe weather is possible later today; much cooler weather returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the past few days, we’ve been talking about the potential for severe weather today and it still looks like that aspect of the weather will be a concern for the late afternoon and evening. In fact, the level of severe weather risk has been elevated to three out of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook. We’ll have sunshine with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area during the day, but the severe weather risk will begin to develop after 4:00 as a few intense storms are expected to fire up. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a gusty south breeze.

More widespread thunderstorms will form ahead of a cold front that will be moving into the area from the northwest this evening. The primary threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes likely starting with individual cells before morphing into a complex of severe storms after 6:00. The threat of severe weather goes on until midnight with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms beyond that for the overnight hours.

Cooler, drier air will work its way into the region for Friday with clouds behind the cold front gradually clearing off during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a cool westerly breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour at times.

A disturbance will move through the region on Saturday, bringing clouds and eventually a few light rain showers for the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will only be in the low 50s with a brisk north breeze adding a slight chill to the air.

We’ll have abundant sunshine Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and a slight northwest breeze.

A storm system will move into the region from the west next week, bringing light showers to the area from late Monday afternoon through Tuesday and for a portion of

Wednesday. High temperatures will slowly warm from the low to mid-60s in the first half of the week before much warmer air builds in during the latter part of the week. High temperatures will be in the low and then mid-70s for Thursday into Friday and for the holiday weekend beyond.

