Rushford mom hosting fundraiser Saturday to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rushford mother is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for Children’s Miracle Network after receiving help while her child was in the hospital.

Melisa and Jed Kinneberg’s son, Charlie, was born a month early in August 2018. Shortly after birth, the parents noticed he was having problems breathing and eating. Doctors discovered Charlie was suffering from a narrowed nasal passage, called bilateral choanal atresia, it affects an infant’s ability to breathe and eat normally.

He was admitted to the NICU at Gunderson Health when he was five weeks old, and stayed for 14 days. Melisa said he required a NG tube for feedings, was on high flow oxygen and cardiac monitors.

Melisa said while her family was dealing with Charlie being hospitalized, the hospital’s Children’s Miracle Network stepped in and helped them out with things like medical costs, food and fuel.

“The last thing you are thinking about is taking care of yourself,” Melisa said. “They paid for our meals so my husband could come to the hospital after work and eat with us. We stayed there and we came home with forced air oxygen for him. Children’s Miracle Network paid the rent for a month’s worth of forced air at our home. We ended up finding some that we could purchase, and they ended up paying for that as well.”

Melisa got the idea to host a fundraiser at Brooklyn Park in Rushford. It’s on Sat. May 21 from 12 p.m- 8 p.m. She is calling it “Brooklyn Days.”

It will kick off with a bean bag tournament at noon, and a freewill donation will get people food like hot dogs and brats, popcorn and lemonade. There will also be activities for kids, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Melisa wants parents going through similar things to know that they are not alone, and it’s okay to ask for help.

“You have Children’s Miracle Network,” she said. “You have life specialists that work at the hospital and they’re there to help you and your kids. Use these help lines. They’re there for you. The biggest thing was to not lose any faith, and hope and hold onto everything I had.”

Charlie had surgery in April 2021 to remove his tonsils and adenoids. Melisa said he is doing well now.

