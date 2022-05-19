PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reports across the area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Severe weather has already started to make its way to our viewing area Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening.

The KTTC Weather Team has confirmed that the level of severe weather risk has been elevated to three out of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook.

KTTC Weather Page can be found here.

People are reporting hail in some areas already. We will continue to add photos and videos as we get them.

See reports below:

Kutzky Park (Elisa Umpierre)

Hail in NW Rochester (KTTC)

Impressive hail in eastern Dodge County



From Beth Postier#mnwx

.@NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/qxy0mwG5Sc — Amanda Morgan (@amorganwx) May 19, 2022

Hail in SE Rochester (Stephanie)

Hail in Taopi (KTTC)

Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m. (Corey Poppe)

Hail in SE Rochester (Morgan Stewart)

Report of 2" hail at Sacred Heart School in Adams



From Jane Schieber Boe#MNwx

.@NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/LfTT1CnJC0 — Amanda Morgan (@amorganwx) May 19, 2022

Hail in Rochester (KTTC)

Hail in SE Rochester (Will Weick)

Hail (Colleen Tweite)

Hail in SE Rochester (Paula Dick)

Hail in SW Rochester (Karen Bergrud)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.