PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reports across the area
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Severe weather has already started to make its way to our viewing area Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening.
The KTTC Weather Team has confirmed that the level of severe weather risk has been elevated to three out of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook.
People are reporting hail in some areas already. We will continue to add photos and videos as we get them.
See reports below:
