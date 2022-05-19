Advertisement

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reports across the area

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Severe weather has already started to make its way to our viewing area Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening.

The KTTC Weather Team has confirmed that the level of severe weather risk has been elevated to three out of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook.

People are reporting hail in some areas already. We will continue to add photos and videos as we get them.

See reports below:

Kutzky Park
Kutzky Park(Elisa Umpierre)
Hail in NW Rochester
Hail in NW Rochester(KTTC)
Hail in SE Rochester
Hail in SE Rochester(Stephanie)
Hail in Taopi
Hail in Taopi(KTTC)
Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m.
Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m.(Corey Poppe)
Hail in SE Rochester
Hail in SE Rochester(Morgan Stewart)
Hail in Rochester
Hail in Rochester(KTTC)
Hail in SE Rochester
Hail in SE Rochester(Will Weick)
Hail
Hail(Colleen Tweite)
Hail in SE Rochester
Hail in SE Rochester(Paula Dick)
Hail in SW Rochester
Hail in SW Rochester(Karen Bergrud)

