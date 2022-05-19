Advertisement

Olmsted County gets ready for Special Primary Tuesday

(WIS-TV)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday will determine the political fate for the nearly 20 candidates on ballot in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race. The Special Primary vote will select who will be on the ballot for the general election in Aug.

Olmsted County election officials say they are ready for Tuesday.

“We are all geared up and ready to go. We’ve got the equipment ready for the polls, all the preparations for the head judges,” Olmsted County Associate Director of Property and Licensing Katie Smith said.

Smith said folks who were looking to mail their ballot in might want to consider dropping it off at the Olmsted County Elections Office instead, since the primary is almost upon us.

While the Special Primary started with 20 candidates, there are now only 17. Smith said all 20 names will still be listed.

“There’s a withdrawal period. At that point, the ballots get printed, and you can’t remove them after they are printed. So, you can still expect to see all of those 20 names on there,” she said.

Ken Navitsky, J.R. Ewing and Rick DeVoe have suspended their campaigns.

People can still absentee vote Thursday, Friday and Monday at normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will also be available for voters to come in early, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As normal, voting hours Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
(Source: Pablo)
Thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring stolen

Latest News

Hail
Hail
Hail
Hail in South Rochester
Hail in Rochester
Hail in SW Rochester
Hail in SW Rochester 1:38 p.m.
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Large hail reported across the area