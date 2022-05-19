Olmsted County gets ready for Special Primary Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday will determine the political fate for the nearly 20 candidates on ballot in Minnesota’s First Congressional District race. The Special Primary vote will select who will be on the ballot for the general election in Aug.

Olmsted County election officials say they are ready for Tuesday.

“We are all geared up and ready to go. We’ve got the equipment ready for the polls, all the preparations for the head judges,” Olmsted County Associate Director of Property and Licensing Katie Smith said.

Smith said folks who were looking to mail their ballot in might want to consider dropping it off at the Olmsted County Elections Office instead, since the primary is almost upon us.

While the Special Primary started with 20 candidates, there are now only 17. Smith said all 20 names will still be listed.

“There’s a withdrawal period. At that point, the ballots get printed, and you can’t remove them after they are printed. So, you can still expect to see all of those 20 names on there,” she said.

Ken Navitsky, J.R. Ewing and Rick DeVoe have suspended their campaigns.

People can still absentee vote Thursday, Friday and Monday at normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will also be available for voters to come in early, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As normal, voting hours Tuesday will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.