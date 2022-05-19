MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Richard Reisdorf

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Richard Residorf is running for congress as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate.

“One of the things legalization would do would make it much more difficult for youth to buy marijuana. I think there should be an age like 18 or 21 for you to be able to get it. Even if it’s legalized in the state,” he said.

He also has a number of other topics he will focus on if elected as a congressman.

“The number one thing for me I guess would be to stop the 100-year-old drug war,” Reisdorf said. “We have to gain control of our medications in this country.”

He is also focused on the environment.

“Reduce the pollution. Air pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution. We’re poisoning ourselves,” Reisdorf said.

In addition, foreign affairs is a priority.

“To end the 32-year-old Gulf War,” Reisdorf said.

As a veteran, he also vows to focus on those who’ve served.

“I can make you a promise that if I go to Washington I will vote for every bill that benefits veterans and with the help of people come up with new bills that will help veterans,” Reisdorf said.

With the special primary nearing, he wants Minnesotans to know that he is about protecting the people in the state.

“The reason for running was to reduce human suffering and the suffering of the planet,” Residorf said.

The special election is on May 24.

