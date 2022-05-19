Advertisement

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Richard Reisdorf

By KaMaria Braye
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Richard Residorf is running for congress as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate.

Richard Residorf
Richard Residorf(KTTC)

“One of the things legalization would do would make it much more difficult for youth to buy marijuana. I think there should be an age like 18 or 21 for you to be able to get it. Even if it’s legalized in the state,” he said.

He also has a number of other topics he will focus on if elected as a congressman.

“The number one thing for me I guess would be to stop the 100-year-old drug war,” Reisdorf said. “We have to gain control of our medications in this country.”

He is also focused on the environment.

“Reduce the pollution. Air pollution, water pollution, and soil pollution. We’re poisoning ourselves,” Reisdorf said.

In addition, foreign affairs is a priority.

“To end the 32-year-old Gulf War,” Reisdorf said.

As a veteran, he also vows to focus on those who’ve served.

“I can make you a promise that if I go to Washington I will vote for every bill that benefits veterans and with the help of people come up with new bills that will help veterans,” Reisdorf said.

With the special primary nearing, he wants Minnesotans to know that he is about protecting the people in the state.

“The reason for running was to reduce human suffering and the suffering of the planet,” Residorf said.

The special election is on May 24.

Kamaria Braye -- KTTC NEWS

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses
(Source: Pablo)
Thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring stolen
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Latest News

Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuit
Jennifer Carnahan reacts to lawsuits against her
An Iowa family had the chance of a lifetime: playing on FOX's Family Feud.
Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night
Canadian geese
Experts suggest keeping pets away from wild birds, be cautious of Avian Flu
Olmsted County gets ready for Special Primary Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo Clinic employees sue medical giant for wrongful termination, more expected