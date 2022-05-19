Advertisement

Marick’s Squad teams up with Steel Horse Militia to host fundraiser for Marick Mercer

Rochester American Legion
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Back in December, now 15-year-old Marick Mercer suffered major injuries after a severe ATV accident. Although his recovery is going well, he is still unable to speak or eat on his own, and needs 24/7 supervision.

Now, in order for him to have more mobility, he needs a custom-made wheelchair, which can cost up to $38,000.

On Wednesday, the Steel Horse Militia teamed up with a Marick’s squad, a foundation started for him, to raise money for his new wheelchair at the American Legion.

“Chairs are very, very, crazy expensive, and we’re gonna help him raise money for that. We got some t shirts that we had bought, there’s a silent auction down here, and they’re selling some burger baskets and the funds will go to help the family,” said Tonic, a Steel Horse Militia member who helped organize the event.

Mercer’s parents say their son is gradually getting better, and they are thankful for the community’s outpouring of support.

“It’s wonderful to see everybody out here supporting not only Marick but us in their thoughts and their prayers, because without al this community support, Keith and I would have fallen apart a long time ago,” said Marick’s Mom, Shelly.

If you would like to contribute, use this link to the Marick’s Squad GoFundMe.

