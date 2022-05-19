Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud.

“Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure out the answers watching TV,” 22-year-old Jason Mielke said with a laugh.

The family of six auditioned for the show via zoom, they decided to play a trivia game with the interviewer, which is what Jason believes made them stand out.

“I was in the basement, my parents were upstairs, my sister and brother-in-law were in Des Moines and my brother was in Atlanta, and we were all on zoom with the Family Feud interviewer,” he said.

Soon after that, the family was flown out on an all-expense-paid trip to Atlanta last July. Jason said he was starstruck by host Steve Harvey, calling him the “host of all hosts.”

“When we were on stage, and Steve Harvey walked out, it was almost like a prophet walking in front of us,” he said with a laugh. “It took me about ten seconds to snap out of it and say that’s Steve Harvey standing in front of me.”

The Mielke’s can’t give away any spoilers before Friday’s big premiere, but Jason says it was an unforgettable experience.

“What I learned from Family Feud, is that it’s a team experience. It truly takes all five family members to contribute and get to the end goal,” Jason said. “It made it that much more of an incredible time that I could be with my family.”

Watch Jason and the rest of the Mielke family Friday night starting at 5 p.m. on KTTC’s sister station, FOX 47.

The Mielke’s are hosting a watch party at The Hall in West Des Monies.

An Iowa family had the chance of a lifetime: playing on FOX's Family Feud. (FREE TO USE)

