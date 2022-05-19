Decorah man to claim self defense in killing of father

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Decorah man has given notice that he intends to rely on the defense(s) of Self Defense and/or Justification.

A criminal complaint shows that during an interview with law enforcement officers, Aaron Whittle stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.

The complaint goes on to say observations by law enforcement at the scene were consistent with what Aaron Whittle had described to them.

Neighbors say they saw Aaron Whittle just days after the alleged murder and that aside from greeting them outside, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for September 13th, 2022, and a jury trial is scheduled for October 3rd, 2022.

