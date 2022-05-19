Advertisement

Community invited to celebrate new Rochester mural

Rochester Art Center
Rochester Art Center(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Art Center is inviting the public to view a newly completed mural in the entryway at the center Thursday.

The ribbon cutting will take place at the Rochester Art Center downtown at 11 a.m. Thurs.

The mural was designed by June Le with help from students and adult residents who attended workshops facilitated by artist Roshan Ganu.

Le will give a brief artist talk following the ribbon cutting.

According to the art center, the mural represents people from all backgrounds that call Rochester home, and invites visitors to “meet” the people of the city as they enter the building.

