Changes at Four Rochester Voting Locations Ahead of Special Congressional Election

By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you are voting in person on Tuesday, May 24, for the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, be aware of changes in Rochester voting locations.

For Ward 1 (precincts 1 & 5) voting will occur in Mayo High School’s gymnasium. People should enter through door 1.

If you live in Ward 5 (precinct 5) voting will occur at Churchill Elementary in the school’s media room. Voters should enter through door 2, located next to the loading dock area in the school parking lot.

In Ward 5 (precincts 1 & 3) voting will occur in the auditorium. Enter through door 2.

Finally, in Ward 2 (precincts 2 & 7) voting will occur in the school library at Folwell Elementary. Parking will be available for voters on the south side of Folwell.

