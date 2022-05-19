Artists reveal community mural at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After weeks of planning and painting, artists and community members revealed a community mural at the Rochester Art Center. It’s located on the entire wall in the entryway of the art center.

June Le, the artist who designed the mural, worked with students and adult residents to come up with a design and paint the mural.

The Art Center hosted two workshops over the past few weeks where communtiy members could help complete the mural.

Le hopes the mural can help people who visit the Art Center to feel welcomed into the community and boost their moods.

“Since this is the welcoming mural, so people walk in and it’s right at the entrance. I want people to feel welcome. It doesn’t matter what kind of day they experienced, but as long as they walk in and they see this, they can feel their spirit lift up,” she said.

The event concluded with a ribbon cutting where Le was joined with members of the art center and her family to officially unveil the mural.

Rochester Art Center staff members say they plan to keep the mural up for the next three years.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.