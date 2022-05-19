Advertisement

Another round of strong storms tonight

Be weather aware this evening
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The second round of storms will likely develop this evening along a warm front. A tornado watch is in place until 10 pm for all of southern Minnesota and parts of northern Iowa. A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued later for our other counties in Iowa.

Tornado watch in place until 10pm
Tornado watch in place until 10pm

Storms will likely begin to develop around 5 pm near I-35 and move eastward. We are in a level 3/5 for a severe weather risk. Our severe threat should wrap up by midnight tonight.

Severe weather likely for most of the region tonight
Severe weather likely for most of the region tonight

In terms of threats, large hail is once again the main concern. Hail larger than golf ball-sized is possible with these storms. Brief downpours are likely, with a lesser threat of damaging winds. Stay weather-aware this evening, especially if you have any outdoor plans. If storms do develop while you are outside, seek shelter in the nearest building and stay away from windows.

Large hail (larger than golf ball) is the main threat tonight, with brief downpours likely....
Large hail (larger than golf ball) is the main threat tonight, with brief downpours likely. Damaging winds and tornadoes are also in play.

Behind these storms, cooler air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will remain in the 60s for Friday and 50s for the weekend.

