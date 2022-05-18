Advertisement

Thousands of dollars worth of copper wiring stolen

(Source: Pablo)
(Source: Pablo)(Pablo)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of dollars worth of new copper wiring was stolen in an alley Monday night.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), CenturyLink crews had been working in the alley and left for the night when the theft occurred.

RPD said it happened in the alley behind the 900 block of North Broadway Avenue.

A CenturyLink internet service outage was reported around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators believe that is when the copper wire was cut out.

The stolen copper wiring was worth about $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

