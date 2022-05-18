Think Bank to host “finance camp” for Rochester high school students Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Think Bank is hosting a “finance camp” for hundreds of Rochester high school students Wednesday.

According to event organizers, finance camp is an opportunity for students to get taste of reality as they will learn what it’s like to receive a paycheck, pay taxes and manage a bank account while they pay bills.

About 450 students from Century High School, John Marshall High School and Mayo High School will stop by different booths that will represent different goods or services. The booths will be hosted by bank staff and volunteers. They will help students understand options and how to stay within budgets.

“We love helping out with Finance Camp,” Think Bank Banker Manager Brett Demers said in a news release. “It’s rewarding to help students learn the ins and outs of personal finance, like earning a paycheck, managing a budget, and paying their bills. The students are so receptive to learning to manage their finances.”

Think Bank is a community bank based in Rochester. It also has offices in Eagan, Apple Valley, Edina.

