Advertisement

Think Bank to host “finance camp” for Rochester high school students Wednesday

Money
Money(Arizona's Family)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Think Bank is hosting a “finance camp” for hundreds of Rochester high school students Wednesday.

According to event organizers, finance camp is an opportunity for students to get taste of reality as they will learn what it’s like to receive a paycheck, pay taxes and manage a bank account while they pay bills.

About 450 students from Century High School, John Marshall High School and Mayo High School will stop by different booths that will represent different goods or services. The booths will be hosted by bank staff and volunteers. They will help students understand options and how to stay within budgets.

“We love helping out with Finance Camp,” Think Bank Banker Manager Brett Demers said in a news release. “It’s rewarding to help students learn the ins and outs of personal finance, like earning a paycheck, managing a budget, and paying their bills. The students are so receptive to learning to manage their finances.”

Think Bank is a community bank based in Rochester. It also has offices in Eagan, Apple Valley, Edina.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public School’s administration building reinstates face masks
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun
Peace Fountain and mist
New downtown art installation symbolizes birth, death at Mayo Clinic

Latest News

Taopi Rebuilding, Darian Leddy reports
Prayer Vigil at Luther College
Luther College hosts prayer vigil for mass shooting victims
City Council approves archery deer hunts in Rochester parks
Supporting High School Boys Volleyball
People Who Care: Melby Memorial Charities