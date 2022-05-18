Advertisement

A sunny and mild Wednesday; strong Thursday thunderstorms will be possible

Temps will reach the 70s today and tomorrow before much cooler air arrives
By Ted Schmidt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild sunshine will be the rule for most of the day as an area of high pressure moves through the region on the heels of the storm system that brought clouds and rain for much of our Tuesday. Clouds will slowly clear off in the morning with abundant sunshine hanging around for the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 70s. Winds will be light throughout the day, making the day even better!

A weak disturbance will graze the area to the north in the evening, possibly triggering a handful of isolated thunderstorms, mainly from Rochester to the north after 7:00 PM. A couple of those storms may produce large hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe weather risk will be fairly low. Temperatures overnight will drop off to the low 50s with a light westerly breeze.

Warmer air will build into the region on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day with a gusty south breeze working to pump in the warmth. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s which is several degrees warmer than the seasonal average, making tomorrow the warmest day of the week.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon with more widespread, potentially strong to severe thunderstorms developing after 7:00 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in the level two of five threat in the latest severe weather outlook for tomorrow. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats in our area between 7:00 PM and about 2:00 AM.

We’ll have a few isolated showers in the area early Friday with sunshine in the afternoon and a brisk northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

The weekend looks even cooler even though there will be a decent amount of sunshine in the area. Expect isolated rain showers late Saturday afternoon and evening with a brisk northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Sunday will be sunnier and less breezy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will slowly warm next week with highs in the 60s early in the week and then readings in the low to mid-70s late in the week as we approach the holiday weekend. Light showers will be possible Monday afternoon and Tuesday with smaller doses of rain early Thursday and perhaps next Friday.

