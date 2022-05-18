Rochester man behind bars after racially motivated assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man is facing charges after an assault that was racially motivated.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a Hispanic man was getting out of his truck on 4th Street SE Monday when he was assaulted.

Police said 35-year-old Brady Robinson had a hammer and a metal pipe in his hand when he walked over to the victim getting out of his truck.

Robinson knocked a water bottle out of the victim’s hand and started yelling racial slurs at him. The victim was able to get away unharmed.

Police arrested Robinson at his home Tuesday. RPD said he will be charged with a gross misdemeanor.

