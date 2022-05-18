Rochester garden cooperative connects immigrants to community through food

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Village Agricultural Cooperative is a newer nonprofit organization that helps immigrants feel connected to their community by growing their own food, honoring their roots and feeing their families.

It was founded in 2019 by Kim Sin, a member of the Cambodian community and University of Minnesota Rochester faculty, and Amanda Nigon-Crowley, a mental health professional and local farmer with deep ties within the farming community.

It became a federally registered nonprofit in March 2022. There are six garden sites in Rochester, including sites at Rochester Covenant Church and the History Center of Olmsted County, which is expanding and will soon include farmers’ markets.

There are currently more than 16 countries being represented in the gardens, including people from Cambodia, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Laos, and Sudan. Many are war refugees or come from countries stricken with poverty. Many also live in apartments where they don’t have access to their own land.

“People who like to grow food are a special breed,” Nigon-Crowley said. “For a lot of our recent immigrant communities, they feel safer and more nurtured when they’re surrounded by people who have a similar life experience.”

She said many of the immigrants grow food native to their countries. Many use it to feed their own families, while many sell some to make a little extra money.

“We have a shortage of farmers in this area,” Nigon-Crowley said. “The current situation in food production in the southwest, which is seeing a huge drought. We need to amplify our food production here locally, and just for our community health on many different levels.”

According to its website, its mission statement includes:

Food Sovereignty: the right for all people to have culturally appropriate food which is created through sustainable methods, preserving the food systems for future generations.

Environmental Justice: the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people in the development and implementation of adequate food systems which feed our people and care for our planet.

Community Integration: strengthens us as a whole by incorporating our diverse skillsets and knowledge bases to create circles where individuals feel strengthened, supported, and connected to and by the world around them.

Regenerative Agriculture: the process of growing food where we replace what we take from the earth, decrease pollution, protect our watersheds, capture carbon and develop processes which preserve soil structure and integrity, creating a healthier ecosystem.

Locally Sourced Food: less reliance on lengthy and complex supply chains, lowered dependence on drought stricken regions with over-worked soils, more dependable access to fresh food and increased food security.

The Village is looking for people who would be willing to sponsor a garden. The cost is $75 and the money goes toward operating costs like tilling, composting, water, and garbage disposal.

“We are so new, we are still trying to build up our donor base,” Nigon-Crowley said. “If anyone would be willing to give just a little bit, it would be much appreciated.”

There is an open house at the Rochester Covenant Church site at 4950 31st Ave NW on Thursday, May 19, from 4-6:30 p.m.

The Village also has other projects including a MN Department of Agriculture sponsored project to try and grow non-native produce in northern climates, a Mayo Clinic research partnership to improve health in communities, and a Summer of Service partnership where local youth volunteer their time at the gardens.

To learn more, visit The Village Agricultural Cooperative website.

