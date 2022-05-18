Overnight lane closures on Hwy 52 to begin next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists on Highway 52 should be alert for overnight closures during the week of May 22.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews will be cleaning bridges along the highway in Rochester. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for three nights, May 22, 24 and 25.

During that work, sand and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.

Motorists can expect periodic traffic delays with lane closures. Flaggers directing traffic will be in some of the areas and there will be short-term ramp closures in the Civic Center Drive area.

Work will take place on Hwy 52 from Hwy 63 south to 55th Street Northwest, as well as on Hwy 63 south north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over Hwy 14 west.

The work includes bridges over Hwy 52 – 55th Street Northwest, 41st Street Northwest, 37th Street Northwest, 19th Street Northwest, 2nd Street Southwest, and 6th Street Southwest, Hwy 14 east and 16th Street Southwest so there will be lane restrictions on these roadways over Hwy 52 as well.

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones.

MnDOT advises motorists to:

Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Go hands-free and minimize other distractions

Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300

Avoid making lane changes within work zones

The three MnDOT bridge maintenance crews of southeast Minnesota have flushed approximately 428 bridges and two historic culverts during this spring.

Visit MnDOT’s website for more information on current or future projects.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.