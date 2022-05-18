Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office raising funds for Alzheimer’s research

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is raising money for Alzheimer’s disease research, a cause that has personal ties to one of the deputy’s.

In collaboration with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Sheriff’s Office has created challenge coins to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The coins are $10 each and can be purchased at the Olmsted County Government Center at either the Civil Warrants counter on the second floor or the the front desk of the Adult Detention Center.

Deputy Michael Gengler has had several family members battle Alzheimer’s. He wants to bring awareness and raise money for the disease that has not only impacted his family, but also his colleague’s families.

“In my office, in my division alone, we had a whole bunch of people have family members that have suffered from Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. I thought that would be something we could get involved with. I don’t know anybody else around that did it, and I just thought I wanted to bring more awareness to it,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office will donate all of the funds raised to the Alzheimer’s Association chapter of Minnesota and North Dakota which is based in Rochester.

The fundraiser ends on August 27, 2022. That day, the Sheriff’s Office plans to present the money raised at the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease.

