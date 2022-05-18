Advertisement

Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills and at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a storage unit.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisville are investigating a drug bust where officials said they found enough narcotics to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration report the agencies seized at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a Louisville-area storage unit on Monday following a long-term investigation.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people, as reported by WAVE.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” the police department wrote on its social media page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

