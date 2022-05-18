Luther College hosts prayer vigil for mass shooting victims

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – “We weep for victims in Buffalo and so many other areas in our nation,” said Pastor Melissa Bills.

Bills lead the prayer and dialogue vigil that was held at the Center for Faith and Life lobby at Luther College.

“We are here because our hearts are so so tired of all the violence, and all the hate. And all the prejudice, nd all the extremism and all the voices that fuel the flames of division and cruelty and fear,” she said.

Mychal Shed, a Luther student, gave an emotional speech as he reflected on the shooting in Buffalo.

“As a Black person in a world where it feels like Black people aren’t welcomed. It hurts,” he said.

Shed said he has a friend that lives in Buffalo and wanted to speak from the heart.

“I’ve been feeling so much pain, anger, sadness, fear these last three years, and to be able to express that in a healthy way has always been hard. To find a place to put that anger to put that pain that hurt has been difficult but like the prayer said, ‘don’t fight evil with evil’ and that’s something I’ve been trying to hold onto in my heart,” he said.

Another student, Kelao Charmaine Neumbo, read a poem called “After a Mass Shooting.”

“There is a fear that flows through the veins of this nation. Depressed in the souls of men, and unleashed on the bodies of innocence. It rumbles between each gunshot. It will continue to rage stealing breath and beats from God’s beloved.” she said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.