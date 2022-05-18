Advertisement

Local Sports 5-17

Includes: Mel Schroeder Memorial Meet, All-City Girls Golf Tournament
By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel

Latest News

Local Sports 5-17
Local Sports 5-17
Athlete of the Week - RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Track and Field
Athlete of the Week - RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Track and Field
NHL logo.
Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues win 5-1, eliminate Wild
Local Sports 5-10
Local Sports 5-10