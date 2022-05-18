Advertisement

Local 8th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sam Passe
Sam Passe(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Sam Passe, a 8th grader within the Wabasha-Kellogg School District is set to compete in a national spelling bee.

Passe,14, will be competing against 233 other spellers in the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 31 to June 2, 2022. The competition will be held in Washington D.C.

The finals will be live on ION on Thursday, June 2, at 7:00 p.m.

There are four other kids from Minnesota that will also be competing in the spelling bee. Those spellers and their hometowns are as follows:

  • Nesika Bellville,14, from Staples
  • Levi Gould,12, from Fergus Falls
  • Moksh Kanukurthy,10, from Arden Hills
  • Brielle Brown,13, from North Mankato

There is also one speller from Iowa and one speller from Wisconsin competing in the spelling bee. Those spellers and their hometowns are as follows:

  • Edith Dawson,13, from Davenport, Iowa
  • Maya Jean Jadhav,13, from Madison, Wisconsin

More information on the Scripps National Spelling Bee can be found on its website here.

