Advertisement

Family suing widow of late US lawmaker for medical expenses

FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota...
FILE - In This July 19, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, poses for a photo in St. Louis Park, Minn. Family members of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota say his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who is running to replace her husband in Congress, hasn’t come through on a promise to pay them back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family members of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota say his widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who is running to replace her husband in Congress, hasn’t come through on a promise to pay them back medical expenses related to his cancer treatments.

Carnahan calls it a political stunt.

Two lawsuits filed Monday by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister allege they helped pay for cancer treatments he received at Envita Medical Centers in Arizona. Carnahan made a “clear and definite promise” to use inheritance she was to receive after his death to reimburse his family members, according to the complaints.

Carnahan said Hagedorn’s estate is required to go through the probate process in the courts to determine how to divide up his assets and there is nothing more she can do at this time.

“Grief affects everyone differently. Handling the affairs of my husband’s estate should be a private matter,” Carnahan said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate a very simple process has been turned into a political stunt.”

Hagedorn died after a long battle with kidney cancer on Feb. 17. He was told in January that there were no more treatments available for him at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is his congressional district, so he sought additional treatments at the facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Star Tribune reported.

A suit filed by Hagedorn’s mother, Kathleen Kreklau, and stepfather said they used $10,000 of a $25,000 home equity loan to help cover medical costs. In a separate complaint, Hagedorn’s sister, Tricia Lucas, said she charged $10,000 on a credit card to help cover the costs of his treatment and was promised repayment by Carnahan.

Both lawsuits allege Carnahan was to receive a $174,000 death benefit from the United States government after Hagedorn died, as well $174,000 from his life insurance policy.

Carnahan closed her statement by saying she wishes “Jim’s family well and know this time has been very difficult for all of us.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Concrete damage
PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete
Handcuffs
Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public School’s administration building reinstates face masks
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Latest News

(DFL) James Rainwater of Lake City is running for Minnesota's First Congressional District.
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: James Rainwater
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: James Rainwater
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: James Rainwater
Senator Senjem
Senator David Senjem announces run for Olmsted County Board Commisioner
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson