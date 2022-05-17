Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Lasry delays filing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Millionaire Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry will not have to report his financial assets until after the Aug. 9 primary, winning a delay to submitting the form that was due Monday.

Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, has put nearly $6 million of his own money into the race so far. He is one of several Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lasry spokesman Thad Nation told the Wisconsin State Journal that the campaign was “waiting for additional required information in order to complete the financial disclosure form.”

“We took the legally allowed extension and will file as soon as we are able,” Nation said, noting that Lasry had filed the required financial disclosure form last year.

His asset disclosure last year revealed stock in dozens of public entities, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in public companies like Walmart, Uber, Moderna, Amazon and Facebook. His disclosure showed a $300,000 salary and at least $5 million in private equity funds. He also holds an ownership stake in the Bucks worth more than $50 million.

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll showed Lasry just behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race. Barnes' filing shows a salary of just under $110,000 and between $5,005 and $75,000 in assets.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson’s form shows a $111,000 salary, at least $250,001 in a pension plan, at least $350,002 in term life insurance policies, and tens of thousands in mutual funds.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski’s form shows millions in public and nonpublic stocks, real estate, money market accounts and government securities. Among her stock holdings are Alphabet Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Uber, Lyft, PayPal and General Electric.

Steven Olikara, the founder of the Millennial Action Project, also received an extension in filing his form. He did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

The incumbent Johnson reported assets of between $16.5 million and $78.3 million in 2021.