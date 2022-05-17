Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Two vehicles collided at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10, just north of Dover around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crash North of Dover (KTTC)

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a minivan with three people inside was driving east on County Road 9 when it came to a stop at the stop sign. It then proceeded to travel through the intersection when it collided with a truck driving north on County Road 10.

The truck was driving the speed limit of 55 miles per hour, deputies said.

The three people in the minivan, along with the lone person in the truck, were all taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys hospital. The extent of their injuries are not known.

OCSO said airbags were deployed and everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Firefighters from Dover and Eyota responded, as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance and OCSO.

The crash is still under investigation.

