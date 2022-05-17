Strong storms possible late week, then a cool down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our streak of eight days in a row of above-average temperatures appears to be ending today as a storm system is bringing thick clouds and rain showers to the area. Expect a few brief, light showers in the morning with more widespread activity in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light southeast breeze.

Light showers will be possible during the afternoon. Rain will become more widespread with some thunder in the evening and later tonight. Temps will be in the 60s. (KTTC)

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the evening and especially later tonight as the heart of that storm system pushes eastward into the Mississippi Valley from the west. Temperatures will hover in the low and mid-50s throughout the night with light east winds.

There will be chance for rain today and early Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off in the morning hours Wednesday with plenty of bright sunshine in the area during the afternoon to warm our temperatures to the upper 60s.

Warmer air will blow into the region on Thursday as a storm system approaches from the northwest. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a gusty south breeze.

Severe weather is possible late Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. (KTTC)

Thunderstorms may become strong to severe during the evening hours Thursday as the cold front associated with that storm system pushes into the area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats across the entire area. The time frame for our local severs weather threat will be after 7:00 until 12:00 AM Friday.

A few spotty showers will be possible early Friday in the wake of the cold front with sunshine breaking through the cloud in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Temps will trend cooler for the weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend looks unseasonably cool with temperatures likely running ten to 15 degrees cooler than what we typically experience in late May. Expect high temperatures to be only in the mid-50s Saturday with a spotty shower or two in the afternoon with sunnier skies Sunday when high temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Temps will be mild, then they'll cool for the weekend. (KTTC)

Temps will be cooler for the week before warming next week. (KTTC)

