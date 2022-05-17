Advertisement

Showers Tuesday night; Storm chance on Thursday

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms on Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Several cities around the area received around 0.05-0.20″ of rain Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Albert Lea ranged from 0.20-0.30″ with Austin around 0.10″ (as of 4 p.m.).

Rainfall totals ahead
Rainfall totals ahead(KTTC)

Rainfall totals through Wednesday morning will range around 0.10-0.75″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Areas along and south of I-90 will have the greatest chance of rainfall amounts reaching near 0.50-0.75″ by Wednesday morning.

Thursday's severe weather outlook
Thursday's severe weather outlook(KTTC)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a “possible risk” of severe weather across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa for Thursday evening. Overall confidence is still low with Thursday’s thunderstorm chance. Timing for this system is trending later and later as we get closer to Thursday. Right now, we’re looking at late evening and overnight for thunderstorms.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will take a nosedive over the weekend. Highs will fall into the middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s on both Friday and Saturday nights. Temperatures will recover slightly by early next week by warming into the middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

