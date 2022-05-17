Senator David Senjem announces run for Olmsted County Board Commisioner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester State Senator David Senjem announced Tuesday that he is running for the District 2 Commissioners seat on the Olmsted County Board.
This announcement comes after he announced that he would not be seeking re-election in 2022 for State Senate back in April.
RELATED STORY: Senator Senjem announces retirement
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.