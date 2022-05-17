Advertisement

Senator David Senjem announces run for Olmsted County Board Commisioner

Senator Senjem
Senator Senjem(Senator Senjem)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester State Senator David Senjem announced Tuesday that he is running for the District 2 Commissioners seat on the Olmsted County Board.

This announcement comes after he announced that he would not be seeking re-election in 2022 for State Senate back in April.

RELATED STORY: Senator Senjem announces retirement

