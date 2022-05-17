Rochesterfest 2022 winning button design unveiled

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are just one month away from Rochesterfest and organizers marked the occasion by announcing the winning design Tuesday.

Mike Pruett designed this year’s winning Rochesterfest Button.

He submitted one of 35 entries in the annual button contest.

This is Pruett’s third win, including last year’s contest.

The theme for 2022 is “Destination Miracles, Music and More”.

Rocehsterfest 2022 buttons (KTTC)

Pruett’s button design shows bright blue skies and a big sun.

“Having a new beginning, being we’ve had this pandemic going on for two years,” Pruett said. “It’s kind of like we need some sunshine in our life. And best thing to do would be go to Rochesterfest because it’s just a great opportunity for everybody to get together and connect with everybody again.”

Pruett won $300 for his design.

You can get a button of your own for $5.

Rochesterfest starts on June 18th and runs through the 25th.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.