Rochester Public School’s administration building reinstates face masks

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School District has announced that Edison Building staff and visitors will need to put face masks back on starting Tuesday.

RPS reported Monday that at least 5% of its staff have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Masks will also be required at the school board’s study session which starts at 5:30 p.m. Tues. night.

The mandate will last two weeks and then the district will reevaluate.

