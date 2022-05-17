Advertisement

Rochester man arrested at Walmart for flashing loaded gun

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was arrested Monday night for carrying a loaded gun without a permit.

According to Rochester Police Department, at 8:21 p.m. officers responded to a call from Walmart North to a group of teenagers making a video and one person flashing a gun.

Authorities said the group did not threaten anyone or fire the gun.

Officers arrived when the group of teens were leaving the store and identified the individual with the gun.

They arrested an 18-year-old Rochester man for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was ticketed and later released.

The other teenagers were not arrested.

Authorities said the teens were making a Tik Tok video while flashing the gun.

